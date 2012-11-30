Shares in Robinson Department Store Pcl fell 3.6
percent to 61 baht after a number of block sales in early trade,
mostly at 60.5 baht each, according to stock exchange data.
The broader stock market was up 0.47 percent.
A term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday said Asia
Investment International had launched a stake selldown of up to
$223 million of the Thai department store operator.
1023 (0323 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
************************************************************
10:15 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi maintains 'buy' on Bank of
Ayudhya
Citi Research maintained its 'buy' rating on Bank of Ayudhya
Pcl BAY.BK after Thailand's fifth-largest lender appointed CFO
Janice Van Ekeran as its new CEO, pending regulatory approval.
(Full Story)
Mark John Arnold, the bank's CEO, is leaving by year-end to
pursue other interests in Europe, the Thai bank said in a
statement on Tuesday. (Full Story)
"Khun Janice has been with BAY for six years with prior
experiences in GE Money in the US. The Board also promoted
Phillip Tan, ex-CEO of GE Money Thailand, current Chairman of
Krungsri Auto, and Head of e-business, as the new President,"
the broker said in a report dated Nov. 29.
"The appointment of strong GE executives with local
background highlights that business momentum should remain
steady. We view the appointments as a positive to calm the
market concerns after Khun Mark Arnold resigned earlier this
week."
The broker kept its target price on the stock at 38 baht. As
of 1002 (0302GMT) Bank of Ayudhya shares were up 2.5 percent at
31 baht.
1002 (0302GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)