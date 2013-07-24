BRIEF-Home BancShares to buy Stonegate Bank
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
Shares in Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl rallied after its creditor Siam Commercial Bank Pcl said it expected a reclassification of the hot-rolled coil steelmaker's loan status soon.
Sahaviriya Steel shares were up 7.5 percent at 0.43 baht, with 328 million shares changing hands, 6.3 times the full-day average over the past 30 sessions.
The share surge helped trim its year-to-date loss to 32 percent, still the among underperformers on the benchmark SET index.
Siam Commercial Bank, one of SSI's major creditors, expected the steel firm to be reclassified by next year as its liquidity situation is easing and production at its British unit is improving under a debt restructuring plan, the Bangkok Post quoted a senior executive at the bank as saying.
For related story, click
1432 (0732 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.