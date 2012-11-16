Shares of Sansiri Pcl edged up 1.27 percent to
3.20 baht on strong fourth-quarter outlook after the housing
developer reported a lower-than-expected third-quarter net
profit.
Sansiri reported a net profit of 409 million baht ($13.32
million) on Wednesday due to a drop in condominium revenue.
Brokerages are hopeful that the weaker third-quarter
earnings will be offset by a dramatic rise in income in the
fourth quarter after the remaining backlog from expected
condominium transfers is recognised.
Kiatnakin Securities said the company had a backlog of 12
billion baht ($390.88 million) from 12 condominium projects,
which would boost its fourth-quarter earnings to the highest
this year and should continue into the first quarter of 2013.
The broker rated the stock a 'buy' with a target price of
3.80 baht.
"Despite a soft third-quarter earnings, we expect Sansiri's
fourth quarter to achieve a net profit of as high as 10 billion
baht," Kiatnakin said in a research note.
11:23 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-True Corp falls after losing bid
for English Premier League
Shares in True Corporation Pcl dropped 0.41
percent to 4.80 baht as brokers expect the company to lose
subscriptions after it lost a bid for the English Premier League
(EPL) broadcasting rights.
Thailand's only fully-integrated telecoms firm lost to Cable
Thai Holding (CTH), the newly established cable television
operator, as the sole pay-TV operator to broadcast the EPL for
the next three seasons, from 2013-14 to 2015-16.
Several brokers expressed concerns that the loss may hit the
company's ratings and viewer's subscription as the EPL is
considered one of TrueVision's, the company's cable business,
strongest attractions with the highest viewing rate.
Krungsri Securities rated the stock a 'sell' with a target
price of 3.80 baht, saying the loss due to a delayed 3G
operating licence may further hit the company's earnings in
2013.
"We expect the company to continue to post losses in 2013's
earnings after losing its stronghold in failing to secure the
licence to air the premier league, and thus is likely to lose
its customer base to its rival," Krungsri said.
"On top of this, in the short-term, there is still
uncertainty over its delayed 3G operating licence, which is
still pending on the administrative court's ruling."
The broader Thai index was up 0.08 percent.
