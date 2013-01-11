CIMB Research raised its price target for Sansiri Pcl
to 5.31 baht from 4.20 baht, citing management
guidance on strong business plans as the property developer
aimed to boost sales and market share in the Thai housing
market.
The broker reiterated an 'outperform' rating on the stock.
Sansiri shares fell 2 percent to 3.90 baht on Thursday amid
broad market weakness, with the benchmark SET index down
1.2 percent. It had risen 11 percent so far in 2013 versus a 7.2
percent gain of the broader property subindex.
"SIRI's 2013 business plan is aiming for new highs in both
presales and sale revenue. Guidance for gross margins is 33-35
percent," the broker said in a report.
The stock traded at an attractive valuation, with price to
forecast 2013 earnings ratio of 11 times versus peer average of
13 times, the broker said.
0945 (0245 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)