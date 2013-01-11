CIMB Research raised its price target for Sansiri Pcl to 5.31 baht from 4.20 baht, citing management guidance on strong business plans as the property developer aimed to boost sales and market share in the Thai housing market.

The broker reiterated an 'outperform' rating on the stock.

Sansiri shares fell 2 percent to 3.90 baht on Thursday amid broad market weakness, with the benchmark SET index down 1.2 percent. It had risen 11 percent so far in 2013 versus a 7.2 percent gain of the broader property subindex.

"SIRI's 2013 business plan is aiming for new highs in both presales and sale revenue. Guidance for gross margins is 33-35 percent," the broker said in a report.

The stock traded at an attractive valuation, with price to forecast 2013 earnings ratio of 11 times versus peer average of 13 times, the broker said.

0945 (0245 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)