July 31 Thai stocks extended their fall to 1.6
percent after the cabinet imposed Internal Security Act (ISA) in
Bangkok to control a planned protest after the Parliament
reopens on Thursday.
The Internal Security Act will be reinforced in three
districts of the capital Bangkok for 10 days starting from Aug.
1, ahead of the planned anti-government rally. The Act gives
authorities broad powers to control street protests.
The SET index fell to 1,412.77, the lowest since
July 10. It has fallen more than 4 percent so far this week as
political sentiment turned sour ahead of the parliamentary
session which will consider a number of bills related to
investment and political issues.
1430 (0730 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Amy Sawitta Lefevre in
Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)