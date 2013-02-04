Thailand's main SET index surged above 1,500 points
amid selective buying in laggard sectors and dividend-yielding
stocks, including energy shares such as PTT Pcl, with
the upward momentum of the broad market underpinned by fund
inflows.
The SET index was up 0.53 percent at 1,507.20, after
climbing at one point to 1,511.95, the highest in more than 18
years. Shares in PTT, the most actively traded, gained as much
as 2.3 percent to 362 baht, an 11-month high.
Thailand's main stock market has risen 8.3 percent so far
this year, Southeast Asia's third-best performer after Vietnam's
17.4 percent gain and the Philippines' 10.9 percent rise.
"Fund inflows will continue in the short term, which is an
uncontrollable factor or market risk. If the SET can break
through and remain above 1,500 points today, we would selective
buy laggard sectors and stocks...," Krungsri Securities said in
a report.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities expected energy and petrochemical
shares to outperform the market in the first quarter, driven by
a recovering world economy. It said PTT valuation was relatively
cheap, with good dividend returns.
1132 (0432 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)