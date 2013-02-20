Thailand's main SET index rose as much as 1 percent
to a near 18-1/2-year-high after the Thai central bank
expectedly maintained its policy interest rate and said the
economy could grow more than forecast this year.
The SET index was up 0.83 percent at 1544.72, climbing at
one point to 1,547.09, the level last seen on Sept. 19, 1994.
Investors who stayed on the sidelines before the rate decision
resumed buying, analysts said.
"Market had been cautious of a possibility of rate cut
which was a bit of a weak scenario for the market. So, what we
see is the BoT's rate decision helped cheer up sentiment," said
Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research of CIMB Securities
(Thailand).
Banks, among the sectors likely to be hurt by a rate
cut, rose 2 percent after the rate decision. Traders also bought
consumer stocks with CP All Pcl, the most actively
traded, climbing 4.6 percent to 51.75 baht.
For Thai central bank rate decision, click
12:41 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises PTT price target;
keeps 'buy'
Citi Research raised its price target for PTT Pcl PTT.BK,
Thailand's biggest energy firm, to 403 baht from 393 baht,
reflecting the higher value of its associates, that helped
offset margin pressure for its core gas business.
PTT shares were down 0.28 percent at 357 baht at the midday
break versus a 0.1 percent loss in the energy subindex .SETEN
and a 0.5 percent gain in the broader SET index .SETI.
"Despite a lower value assigned to PTT's gas business, we
assign more value to PTTEP PTTE.BK and PTTGC PTTGC.BK following
our target price upgrades in Jan 2013," the broker said in a
report dated Feb. 19.
The broker said it trimmed 2013-14 earnings forecasts by 4.4
percent and 5 percent, respectively. It kept the stock at 'buy',
citing cheap valuations at a 9.1 times forward price-to-earnings
multiple versus Asian and global peer averages of 11.1 times and
10.2 times.
11:20 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Banking shares rise ahead of rate
review
The banking subindex .SETB rose 1.2 percent, outperforming a
0.5 percent gain in the broader stock market .SETI, amid
selective buying in some interest rate sensitive stocks ahead of
a central bank rate review due later in the day. (Full Story)
Among shares actively traded by turnover, Thanachart Capital
Pcl TCAP.BK gained as much as 5.2 percent to a 16-year high of
45.5 baht and state-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl KTB.BK jumped 4
percent to 26 baht.
Thirteen out of 17 economists expected the monetary policy
committee of the Bank of Thailand to leave the one-day
repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 2.75 percent.
Any 25-basis-points rate cut would hurt the aggregate net
interest margin (NIM) by 2.1 basis points and impact the
bottomline by 1 percent and most banks would see a negative
impact from a rate cut, Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a
report.
"On the other hand, if interest rates go on a downtrend for
the long-term, this will be positive for valuation assessments
for banking stocks," the broker said.
"Even though we remain positive on the growth outlook and
maintain our overweight rating for banks, we prefer a selective
buy strategy after the recent share price rally. TCAP is our top
pick on the cheapest valuation with outstanding growth," it
said.
