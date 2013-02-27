Thailand's benchmark SET index edged slightly higher
in moderate volume, regaining ground lost earlier, as gains by
laggard dividend-yielding stocks outweighed losses in recent
large cap gainers such as Siam Cement Pcl.
The SET index was up 0.13 percent at 1,532.35, with 9.4
million shares changing hands, 0.46 times a full day average
over the past 30 sessions.
The SET50 index and the SET100 index,
both tracking Thai blue chip firms, were up 0.07 percent and
0.11 percent, respectively. Traders said foreigners led sellers
in the morning session.
"The negative foreign selling data will continue to keep
investors in most parts cautious. There are some stock picking
and flows of domestic funds that supported the market," said
strategist Teerada Charnyingyong at Phillip Securities.
Siam Cement, which hit a record last week, fell 1.7
percent after Tuesday's 0.4 percent loss. Land & Houses
jumped 4.3 percent, with Thanachart Securities expecting 2013
dividend yield of 4.4 percent, the highest in the property
sector.
Thai stock market posted net foreign selling of $705 million
in the month to Feb. 26 while Southeast Asian peers such as
Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines
reported inflows for the period, Thomson Reuters data showed.
.
1451 (0751 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)