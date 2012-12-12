Shares in top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl
rallied to an all-time high with good volume,
underpinned by strong earnings growth outlook for its cement
business, brokers said.
Siam Cement shares were up 3.5 percent at 418 baht, climbing
at one point to a record of 420 baht. About 2.7 million shares
changed hands, 1.8 times the average full-day volume in the last
30 sessions.
The stock had gained almost 20 percent so far in the fourth
quarter, outpacing a 4 percent rise of the broader SET index
, amid expectations of strong cement earnings for the
quarter backed by government investment and spending in
infrastructure projects.
Thanachart Securities rated the stock a 'buy', with
technical indicators pointing to the stock's near term
resistance of 420 baht, and then 440-450 baht, it said in a
research note.
Seventeen out of 22 analysts tracking the company rated the
stock a 'buy' or 'strong buy', three have a 'hold' and two put a
'sell' or 'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
1545 (0845 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
************************************************************
14:24 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Gas price hikes to lift PTT's
2013-14 earnings-CIMB
Thailand's earlier-than-expected plan to raise the prices of
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas for vehicles (NGV)
in 2013 would likely raise 2013-14 earnings by 5.1 percent for
PTT Pcl PTT.BK, the country's biggest energy firm, CIMB said.
"The plan to raise the prices of NGV and LPG in 2013 would
likely be positive for PTT at the expense of consumers. We
believe this plan is achievable as it comes together with
proposed subsidies for low income earners," the CIMB report
said.
Last week, Energy Minister Pongsak Raktapongpaisal announced
a plan to raise the prices of NGV and LPG by 16-37 percent from
the currently-capped prices, aimed at lowering the country's oil
fund deficit due to larger subsidies for LPG and NGV.
"Trading at a distressed valuation due to the ongoing
subsidy, we believe PTT's valuation discount gap could narrow
once this plan is implemented," the broker said.
The broker maintained an 'outperform' rating for the stock,
with target price of 391 baht. PTT shares were up 0.3 percent at
329 baht at the midsession break of 0530 GMT.
1413 (0713 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)