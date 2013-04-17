BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl rallied 14.8 percent to an all-time high of 650 baht, outperforming a 1.7 percent gain of the commerce index and a 0.2 percent rise of the broader SET index.
An analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities said hopes about a potential acquisition deal boosted the buying interest.
About 388,300 shares have changed hands, 1.7 times the full-day average of the past 30 sessions.
The stock had risen 24 percent so far since April 1 after a report that major shareholder SHV Holdings planned to sell the Thai operation, which Siam Makro later denied.
1110 (0410 GMT)
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.