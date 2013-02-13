Shares in builder Sino Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl
hit their 17-1/2 year high, outperforming other
construction shares, after it posted a better-than-expected 2012
earnings, with government mega projects bolstering its outlook.
For the company earnings statement, click
At the midday break, Sino Thai shares were up 2.4 percent at
31.75 baht, having hit 32.5 baht, their highest level since July
1995. Its peer Italian-Thai Development Pcl was
unchanged and Ch Karnchang Pcl was down 1.2 percent.
The benchmark SET index was up 1.3 percent.
Broker CIMB Securities said the company's 2012 core earnings
was 2 percent above its forecast due to a lower tax rate and it
raised its earnings forecasts by 9-17 percent for 2013-14 to
reflect higher infrastructure spending.
"We expect growth to stay strong for the next few years on
the back of government infrastructure spending. Sino Thai
remains our top pick for the sector," it said.
It raised the stock target price to 38.5 baht and maintained
an 'outperform' rating.
1316 (0616 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)
************************************************************
13:13 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-KCE Electronics rises after
earnings guidance
Shares in KCE Electronics Pcl KCE.BK rose 4.5 percent to
11.70 baht at the midday break, climbing at one point to a near
9-year high of 11.9 baht, following positive management guidance
on 2013 earnings growth.
The electronic components subindex .SETEC was up 2 percent
while the broader SET index .SETI rose 1.3 percent.
The producer and exporter of printed circuit boards expects
25 percent revenue growth in 2013 and 10-20 percent net profit
growth for the year due to a positive outlook for the tech
industry along with global recovery, Chairman Bancha Ongkosit
said.
Three out of 7 analysts tracking the company rated the stock
a 'strong buy', two had a 'hold' rating and two had 'sell' or
'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
1257 (0557 GMT)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana in Bangkok; Editing by
Jijo Jacob)