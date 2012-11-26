Shares in auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl
gained as much as 4.6 percent on expectations of strong
earnings next year due to rising orders from auto makers.
Somboon shares were up 2.7 percent at 28.25 baht, climbing
at one point to 27.75 baht. About 2.3 million shares have
changed hands, two times the average full-day volume in the last
30 sessions. The automotive subindex was up 0.6
percent.
Management said in an analyst meeting last week that it
expected local auto production to grow 12.5 percent in 2013,
with company's gross margin targeted to rise to 18-20 percent
from 16 percent in 2012 because its iron casting plant phase 2
would run at full capacity in the first quarter of 2013, KGI
Securities said in a report.
"With the expected improvement in gross margin, we
anticipate the company's 2013 bottom line to grow 30 percent
year on year, which would be stronger than its top line growth
rate of 15 percent year on year," the broker said.
Twelve analysts tracking the company rated the stock a
'strong buy' or 'buy', according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
1228 (0528 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu;