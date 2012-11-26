Shares in auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl gained as much as 4.6 percent on expectations of strong earnings next year due to rising orders from auto makers.

Somboon shares were up 2.7 percent at 28.25 baht, climbing at one point to 27.75 baht. About 2.3 million shares have changed hands, two times the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions. The automotive subindex was up 0.6 percent.

Management said in an analyst meeting last week that it expected local auto production to grow 12.5 percent in 2013, with company's gross margin targeted to rise to 18-20 percent from 16 percent in 2012 because its iron casting plant phase 2 would run at full capacity in the first quarter of 2013, KGI Securities said in a report.

"With the expected improvement in gross margin, we anticipate the company's 2013 bottom line to grow 30 percent year on year, which would be stronger than its top line growth rate of 15 percent year on year," the broker said.

Twelve analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'strong buy' or 'buy', according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

