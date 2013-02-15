Macquarie Equities Research downgraded Bangkok Bank Pcl
to 'neutral' from 'outperform', citing limited share
price upside and cutting 2013-14 earnings forecast for the bank,
in part reflecting lower net interest margins.
While Bangkok Bank continues to provide strong downside risk
protection due to high loan loss reserves and capital ratio
perspectives, its core operation has lost steam and earnings
could disappoint due to funding costs and weak fee income
growth, the research house said in a report on Thai banks dated
Feb. 14.
Its stock target price was 230 baht. Bangkok Bank shares
were down 0.9 percent at 212 baht at the midsession break versus
a 0.03 percent gain of the banking subindex.
The broker reiterated its 'overweight' rating on Thai banks
and raised 2013-14 forecasts by 0.5-4 percent with a three-year
earnings compounded annual growth rate of 14 percent. It kept
its 'outperform' rating on Krung Thai Bank and
Kasikornbank.
"Of the large banks, our two favourites remain KTB and
KBANK, but places are switched, with KTB now the outright
favourite based on its low valuations and growth prospects," it
said.
Krung Thai shares were up 1 percent at 25.75 baht, versus
the broker's target price of 24.9 baht. Kasikornbank shares were
up 0.5 percent at 204 baht, hitting the broker's target price of
204 baht.
1345 (0645 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)
************************************************************
13:17 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai Airways outperform; seen
laggard
Shares in Thai Airways International Pcl THAI.BK hit their
highest in nine months in strong trading volume amid optimism
about the tourism industry and earnings outlook of the national
carrier.
Broker Kasikorn Securities advised investors to buy Thai
Airways, saying the stock was laggard.
At the midday break of 0530 GMT, Thai Airways shares were up
2.9 percent at 24.5 baht, climbing at one point to 24.7 baht,
the highest since May 15, 2012. About 36 million shares have
changed hands, 4.5 times a full-day average of the past 30
sessions.
Thai Airways shares had risen 11 percent so far this year
versus Airports of Thailand's Pcl AOT.BK year-to-date gain of 20
percent and Asia Aviation's Pcl AAV.BK year-to-date gain of 42
percent.
1306 (0606 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)