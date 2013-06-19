BRIEF-Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
* Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
Shares in satellite operator Thaicom Pcl were unchanged at 32 baht after climbing at one point to 33 baht following a forecast of higher profit from the company.
The tech subindex fell 0.4 percent, erasing earlier gains, while the main Thai stock index, which climbed more than 1 percent earlier, was down 0.3 percent.
Thaicom expects strong growth in earnings this year thanks to revenue from its IPSTAR satellite, CEO Supajee Suthumpun told reporters at a seminar on Tuesday evening.
IPSTAR is the company's main source of revenue, with a capacity of 45 gigabytes per second, and provides high-speed Internet and telecommunications services.
The company posted a net profit of 173 million baht ($5.6 million) in 2012.
"Our profits will be higher this year. Operating profits will increase after we changed the way we sell transponder services on iPSTAR," Supajee said.
The company would also book a gain from sales of a mobile phone unit in Cambodia this year, she said.
It planned to launch its Thaicom 6 satellite late in the third quarter and then Thaicom 7 early next year, she added.
Nine out of 11 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'strong buy' or 'buy', one has a 'hold' and another a 'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
1056 (0356 GMT) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould) ($1 = 30.81 baht)
* Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
NEW YORK, March 31 A Toronto investment firm that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.