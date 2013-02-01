Maybank Kim Eng Securities maintained its 'buy' rating on
financial services company Thanachart Capital Pcl,
citing cost controls and the prospect of higher profits.
Maybank Securities has a target price of 47.50 baht on the
stock. At the midsession break, it was up 2.58 percent at 39.75
baht, while the broader SET index was up 1.13 percent.
"Thanachart Capital will enhance income, focusing more on
the high-yield segments," it said in a report, mentioning
personal loans, car hire purchase and loans to smaller
businesses among such segments.
The company would benefit from loans that are projected to
rise 13 percent this year, supported by strong car sales in the
first half, even through the new car market may slow in the
second half, Maybank said.
1308 (0608 GMT)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)