Shares in shipper Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl were up
1.3 percent at 16.10 baht after the company's board approved new
share issuance via a rights issue at lower than 14 baht.
Thoresen Thai shares had fallen 18.3 percent so far this
year, underperforming a 34.4 percent gain of the broader SET
index.
Four out of six analysts tracking the company rated the
stock a 'hold', one a 'buy' and one a 'strong sell', according
to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
1219 (0519 GMT)
For the company statement, click
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok)
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)