Shares in shipper Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl were up 1.3 percent at 16.10 baht after the company's board approved new share issuance via a rights issue at lower than 14 baht.

Thoresen Thai shares had fallen 18.3 percent so far this year, underperforming a 34.4 percent gain of the broader SET index.

Four out of six analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'hold', one a 'buy' and one a 'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

