Shares in beverage firm Tipco Foods Pcl surged 23
percent to an all-time high of 16.1 baht amid expectations of a
possible takeover of the company by a group led by Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
Tipco Foods shares have risen more than 70 percent over the
past three sessions after a report by local newspaper Khao Hoon
early this week, quoting a financial source as saying the
Sirivadhanabhakdi group was in talks with the company's major
shareholders about the share purchase.
The company did not confirm the report.
"The company has been executing its business plan that has
been approved by the board of directors and there is no plan to
alter shareholding structure that is related to the major
shareholders," it told the exchange.
The broader SET index was down 0.84 percent.
1131 (0431 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Sunil Nair)