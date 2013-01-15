Shares in Tisco Financial Group Pcl fell to their
lowest in almost one month amid concerns about the possible
impact of weak capital base on growth outlook and dividend
payout.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Tisco shares dropped
5.6 percent to 50.5 baht, having hit 50 baht, the lowest since
Dec. 18. It has fallen 2.9 percent so far in 2013 versus a 1
percent gain of the banking subindex.
"TISCO Tier-1 was 9.0 percent at the end of 2012 and this
has continued falling from 12.5 percent in 2009 due mainly to
rapid loan expansion over 20 percent in the past few years,"
Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
In a research note, Nomura Securities said it downgraded the
stock rating to 'reduce', citing weak profit growth outlook
after Tisco posted a 14 percent increase in 2012 profits
despite a 35 percent increase in loans.
"Strong loan growth means provisions stay relatively high.
Against this backdrop, we believe its profit growth is likely to
slow from an 88 percent increase in 2009-12 to just 10 percent
in 2012-15F," it said.
The broker maintained its stock target price of 40 baht.
1344 (0644 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)
************************************************************
12:03 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTTEP at one-week low; weak Q4
earnings seen
Shares in PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTE.BK hit a
one-week low, underperforming the energy sector and the broader
stock market, amid expectations of weak fourth quarter earnings
due to expenses on its Montara project in Australia.
PTTEP shares were down 0.9 percent at 166 baht, falling at
one point to 165.5 baht, the lowest since Jan. 8. The energy
subindex .SETEN was up 0.16 percent, while the benchmark SET
index .SETI was 0.24 percent higher.
Broker Phillip Securities forecast quarterly net profit of
14.2 billion baht ($469.7 million), down from 17.5 billion baht
in the third quarter. PTTEP is expected to release its fourth
quarter and 2012 earnings next week.
The Montara field is expected to resume production in March
and PTTEP is likely to write off asset impairment worth $100
million in the fourth quarter on a slower-than-expected start of
production, the broker said in a report.
"PTTEP would book $30 million insurance claim for the
Montara field. In sum, PTTEP is expected to book total extra
losses of 2.1 billion baht, which would drag net profit lower to
14.17 billion baht in the fourth quarter," it said.
1144 (0444 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)
($1 = 30.23 baht)