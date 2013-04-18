Shares in TMB Bank Pcl gained 2.3 percent to a
three-week high of 2.64 baht, outperforming a 0.3 percent fall
of the banking subindex, after it reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings due to strong loan
growth.
The bank said its January-March net profit more than doubled
to 1.8 billion baht ($62.43 million).
"The bank seemed to do well with its shift to focus on SME
loans which helped boost loans in the quarter and the growth was
stronger than our forecast," said a banking analyst at broker
Phillip Securities.
The broker rated the stock 'accumulate', with a target price
of 2.76 baht.
1527 (0827 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)
************************************************************
13:34 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai refineries with good entry
points in focus-Nomura
Recent corrections in shares of Thailand's refineries enable
good entry points for quality stocks, with their long-term
prospect bolstered by growth in the ASEAN region, analysts at
Nomura Equity Research said in a report.
Refinery shares .SETEN .SETPT had fallen 5-6 percent so far
this year, reflecting a downtrend in gross refining margins.
The broader Thai stock index .SETI had gained about 9 percent
during the period.
"We see Thailand refineries as a proxy for demand growth in
Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. That said, we are
selective, given market concerns on declining gross refining
margins (GRMs) are still being priced in," Nomura said.
Nomura upgraded PTT Global Chemical Pcl PTTGC.BK to "buy"
from "neutral", with target price of 86 baht, citing the stock's
attractive valuation, good dividend yield of 5.3 percent and
better earnings outlook for the January-March quarter.
The company also had a superior cost base over peers in the
chemicals segment and growing end-demand markets in ASEAN,
enabling relatively steady cash flows, Nomura said.
Nomura initiated its coverage on Bangchak Petroleum Pcl
BCP.BK with a "buy" rating and a target price of 49 baht, citing
strength in its non-refining segments.
It started Thai Oil Pcl TOP.BK with "neutral" and a 65 baht
target price, saying investors should wait for a better entry
point.
It rated IRPC Pcl IRPC.BK a "reduce" with a price target of
3 baht on high valuations.
1308 (0608 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Bijoy
Koyitty)