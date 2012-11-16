Shares in True Corporation Pcl dropped 0.41
percent to 4.80 baht as brokers expect the company to lose
subscriptions after it lost a bid for the English Premier League
(EPL) broadcasting rights.
Thailand's only fully-integrated telecoms firm lost to Cable
Thai Holding (CTH), the newly established cable television
operator, as the sole pay-TV operator to broadcast the EPL for
the next three seasons, from 2013-14 to 2015-16.
Several brokers expressed concerns that the loss may hit the
company's ratings and viewer's subscription as the EPL is
considered one of TrueVision's, the company's cable business,
strongest attractions with the highest viewing rate.
Krungsri Securities rated the stock a 'sell' with a target
price of 3.80 baht, saying the loss due to a delayed 3G
operating licence may further hit the company's earnings in
2013.
"We expect the company to continue to post losses in 2013's
earnings after losing its stronghold in failing to secure the
licence to air the premier league, and thus is likely to lose
its customer base to its rival," Krungsri said.
"On top of this, in the short-term, there is still
uncertainty over its delayed 3G operating licence, which is
still pending on the administrative court's ruling."
The broader Thai index was up 0.08 percent.
1119 (0419 GMT)
For the company statement, click
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)