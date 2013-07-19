Thai telecommunications company True Corp Pcl shares rose on expectations that it would benefit from state-owned CAT Telecom's plan to buy mobile towers from one of True's wholly owned units.

True shares were up were up 1.7 percent at 8.90 baht, rising earlier to as high as 9 baht. The broad market index was down 0.38 percent.

On Friday, Thai newspapers reported that the board of CAT Telecom had approved a plan to purchase mobile towers from BFKT (Thailand), which has 5,000 such towers worth an estimated 14.5 billion baht ($466.54 million).

The move, subject to approval from the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and the cabinet, is part of CAT Telecom's attempt to connect its network with True, which has a partnership with CAT to offer 3G services.

Kasikorn Securities said in a report the deal would be positive for True's financial position.

1245 (0545 GMT) ($1 = 31.0800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)