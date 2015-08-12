(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Aug 12 The commodities rout continues.
China's devaluation of its currency, or, officially, its
"one-off move towards a market-oriented exchange rate" (delete
according to preference), has sent industrial metal prices
tumbling to fresh multi-year lows.
Well, all except one.
Step forward tiny tin.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month metal
hit its six-year low of $13,365 per tonne on the last day of
June, since when it has staged a modest recovery to a current
$15,170.
Tin is one of the least liquid contracts traded on the LME
and often has a perverse tendency to decouple from the rest of
the base metals complex before belatedly catching up with the
broader trend.
Is it doing the same again?
Quite possibly, but there are good reasons for thinking tin
may continue to withstand the bigger storms rocking just about
every other commodity.
******************************************************
Graphic on LME tin stocks and cash-3s spread:
link.reuters.com/hyd45w
******************************************************
TIGHT LONDON MARKET
Firstly, the LME contract is going through a period of
persistent tightness.
The front part of the forward curve has been trading in
backwardation since the start of July.
The benchmark cash-to-three-months period CMSN0-3 flexed
out to $170 backwardation on July 28, the tightest it's been
since August 2010.
Things have calmed down a little since then but the
backwardation is still there, valued at $18.50 as of Tuesday's
close.
Interestingly, the cash premium has failed, so far at least,
to attract any significant amounts of metal into the LME
warehouse system.
There was a small build in headline stocks to above 7,000
tonnes in early July but since they have sunk back to 6,300
tonnes.
Open tonnage, meaning what is available for physical
settlement of positions, remains extremely low by historical
standards at just 5,610 tonnes.
That looks problematic given the positioning landscape on
both the main August and September prompt dates, Aug. 19 and
Sep. 16 respectively. <0#LME-FBR>
In August there's a sizeable long, holding positions
equivalent to between 30 and 39 percent of open interest, facing
off against three shorts. At the top end of that banding range
the long could total 2,765 tonnes.
In September the small space that is the London tin market
looks dangerously crowded with five longs staring at three
shorts, one of them a big one at 20-29 percent of open interest,
or somewhere between 3,600 and 5,500 tonnes.
Things, as they like to say on the LME "Street", could get
interesting if stocks don't rebuild in the interim.
Interesting enough to deter aggressive short-selling.
******************************************************
Graphic on Indonesian tin exports:
link.reuters.com/jaf45w
******************************************************
NON-TRADING INDONESIAN MARKET
Particularly since physical supply from Indonesia, the
world's largest exporter of tin, is about to go through one of
its periodic bouts of volatility.
Forget the regular warnings from Indonesian producers about
withholding supply to support prices.
The country's smelters, particularly the cluster of smaller
ones operating on the Bangka and Belitung islands, have signally
failed to display sufficient discipline in the past to cause the
London market too many headaches.
The two big interruptions to exports, in September 2013 and
November 2014, were due to the government tightening the export
rules.
And the government has just done so again as part of a
long-running campaign to try and instill some order on its
unruly tin production sector.
The latest set of regulations require exporters to present
proof that they are sourcing their tin from mines certified as
"clean and clear" by the government and proof they have paid up
all their royalties.
As with the previous two major rule changes, this is not
going to be a seamless process. Even PT Timah, the biggest
official producer, is expecting some sort of disruption to its
shipments.
The clearest sign of pending problems with exports is the
complete lack of trading on the local exchange.
The 2013 rule changes required all exports to be traded
first through the Indonesian Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(ICDX).
Since when ICDX volumes have given a proxy snapshot of
export volumes. The correlations are imperfect, partly because
of what the ICDX calls "bona fide" trades, which don't appear in
the official volume figures.
However, none of the five ICDX tin contracts has traded at
all since July 15.
And zero is zero. That points to a drop-off in export
volumes in the next couple of months. The only question is how
severe it's going to be.
BRIGHT SPOT DESPITE DIM BACKDROP
None of which is to argue that tin's fundamentals right now
are any better than any of the other industrial metals.
A market that is perennially forecast to be in supply-demand
deficit has a long track history of defying expectations.
Everyone is rightly concerned about the new source of supply
that is Myanmar and the continued strong flow of raw materials
into China.
China, once a major importer of the soldering metal, has
become increasingly self-sufficient thanks to its neighbour, as
evidenced by much reduced appetite for refined tin imports.
Tin's demand profile, not the most exciting at the best of
times, is facing all sorts of challenges from the
miniaturization of circuit boards and innovations in soldering
technology.
But right now the combination of technical market tightness
and potential physical tightness is keeping it afloat while all
around are sinking.
For how long we'll see.
(Editing by William Hardy)