NEW YORK, July 7 The U.S. bond market's longer-term inflation expectation gauge fell to three-week lows early Tuesday on worries about global price growth due to Greece's debt problem and the slump in the Chinese stock market.

The selling in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was also stoked after an initial rebound in oil prices faded.

The yield premium on regular U.S. 10-year Treasury notes over 10-year TIPS narrowed to 1.88 percent, down about 1 basis point from late on Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)