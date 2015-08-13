NEW YORK Aug 13 The U.S. bond market's gauge on
inflation expectations briefly edged higher on Thursday as the
latest figures on domestic retail data and export and import
prices supported the view the economy may be strong enough for
the Federal Reserve to raise rates this year.
The yield premium on regular 10-year Treasuries notes
over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities was last 1.64 percentage points,
little changed from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales rose
0.6 percent in July, compared with a 0.5 percent increase
forecast among economists polled by Reuters. June's retail sales
were revised up to show them unchanged instead of the previously
reported 0.3 percent fall.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said U.S. import prices in
July fell 0.9 percent for their biggest decline in six months
due largely to a drop in the cost of petroleum products and a
strong dollar.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)