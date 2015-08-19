NEW YORK Aug 19 The U.S. bond market's gauge on
investors' inflation expectations slipped on Wednesday as data
on domestic consumer prices came in slightly below forecast,
supporting the notion U.S. price growth will remain tame.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the
government's broadest inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent last
month after advancing 0.3 percent in June, marking the sixth
straight month of increases. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a 0.2 percent gain in July.
The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries note
over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities shrank 0.25 basis point to 1.59
percent, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)