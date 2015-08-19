(Updates market action, adds background)
NEW YORK Aug 19 The U.S. bond market's gauge of
investors' inflation expectations fell on Wednesday as
weaker-than-expected consumer price data and oil futures at
6-1/2-year lows supported the notion that inflation will not
reach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target any time soon.
Long-term inflation expectations as measured by the yield
premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes over
10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
shrank to their weakest in seven months.
The drop in inflation expectations came ahead of the 2 p.m.
(1800 GMT) release of the minutes of the Fed's July policy
meeting as traders awaited clues on whether the U.S. central
bank would raise interest rates by year-end.
Reduced confidence in domestic price growth could complicate
a $16 billion auction of five-year TIPS on
Thursday, analysts and traders said.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the
government's broadest inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent last
month after advancing 0.3 percent in June, marking the sixth
straight month of increases. Economists had forecast a 0.2
percent gain in July.
The TIPS market briefly found footing as traders had second
thoughts on the weakness of the latest CPI readings, which were
due largely to the biggest drop in air fares since 1995.
TIPS' sell-off resumed, however, as U.S. energy futures
slumped on a surprise increase in domestic crude inventory,
stoking concerns of oversupply. Oil futures had slumped
more than 4 percent to $40.75 a barrel by midday.
The yield premium or inflation breakeven rate on benchmark
10-year Treasuries note over 10-year Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities shrank 4 basis
points to 1.56 percent, according to Tradeweb.
Shorter-dated TIPS breakeven rate slipped below
1 percent before stabilizing.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)