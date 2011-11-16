(Updates market prices, adds quote)

NEW YORK Nov 16 Breakeven rates on U.S. inflation-protected Treasuries, which gauge investors' inflation expectations, fell further on Wednesday after data on consumer prices showed inflationary pressures remain tame.

The Consumer Price Index, the government's broadest inflation gauge, dipped 0.1 percent in October. Economists had expected the index of total prices would be flat last month after rising 0.3 percent in September. See [ID:nOAT004904]

"The headline and core numbers show deceleration across all categories," said Robert Brusca, chief economist at Fact and Opinion Economics in New York.

The breakeven rate, or spread between the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and the yield on 10-year benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, was last quoted at 1.98 percent, down 4 basis points from Tuesday's close, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year breakeven rate was at its lowest level since Oct 20. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)