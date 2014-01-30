US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies on earnings
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record, as a round of solid earnings led by American Express pushed equities higher.
MUMBAI Jan 30 Shares in India's Titan Company Ltd fell 2.2 percent at pre-open trading after the company's December-quarter earnings lagged some analysts estimates, dealers said.
Titan on Wednesday reported an 18.8 percent fall in its December-quarter net profit at 1.66 billion rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Honda Motor said it aims to boost its two-wheeler sales in India by 20% to 6 million units, including exports, in current FY ending March - Nikkei