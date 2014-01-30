MUMBAI Jan 30 Shares in India's Titan Company Ltd fell 2.2 percent at pre-open trading after the company's December-quarter earnings lagged some analysts estimates, dealers said.

Titan on Wednesday reported an 18.8 percent fall in its December-quarter net profit at 1.66 billion rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)