By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 Financial markets body the ACI
launched a new online learning portal for dealers on Thursday,
aiming to cash in on the banking sector's move to show that
employees are well-versed in rules preventing market misconduct.
The ACI Financial Markets Association has been at the centre
of the push globally to harden up rules on market conduct after
two years of scandal over alleged manipulation of currency
markets by traders.
Its "Model Code" of dealer conduct is formally recognised by
a number of central banks and was included in a joint document
agreed by all of the major monetary authorities this month in an
effort to unify conduct rules globally.
The ACI said its new e-Learning Annual Certification (ELAC)
Portal will help traders comply with the code, which includes
guidance on "last look" practices, high frequency trading and
advice on best practice during times of extreme market
volatility.
"The ELAC Portal will allow members to test their knowledge
of the Model Code and benefit from interactive scenarios to
demonstrate how the conduct rules can be applied in a variety of
situations," said Marshall Bailey, President of the ACI.
"Measuring and monitoring progress is central to behavioural
change and the ELAC Portal is designed to ensure any knowledge
or conduct gaps are swiftly addressed by supervisors."
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)