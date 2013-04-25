* Says Google search provides lead indicator on stock moves
* High volumes of financial searches signal investor caution
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 25 A trading strategy based on
changes in the number of times financial phrases are searched on
Google could have generated returns in excess of 300
percent over the last decade on the Dow Jones, a study has
found.
The findings could prove particularly useful for
computer-driven trading firms that use the Internet and Twitter
to help gauge investor sentiment.
The study by academics from Warwick Business School,
University College London and Boston University, analysed
changes in the frequency with which 98 terms such as "revenue"
and "unemployment" were used in searches from 2004 to 2011.
Using the data to trade the Dow Jones Industrial Average
Index would have returned a "substantial profit", they
said.
The study examined volumes of searches for a list of
keywords - which Google makes publicly available - and sold the
Dow Jones short at the beginning of the week if search volumes
on the word were higher than the previous week, and bought the
index if volumes were lower.
"The initial hypothesis was that an increase in search
volume was a sign of investor concern," said co-author of the
report Dr Tobias Preis of Warwick Business School.
By employing the strategy on the keyword "debt", for
instance, an investor would have seen a return of 326 percent
since 2004.