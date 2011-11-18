TOKYO Nov 18 Ten-year Treasury notes edged down on Friday after U.S. data suggested the economy may be in better shape than some had thought, but fears of a European credit crunch supported the downside and kept yields in check.

* Ten-year Treasuries fell 2/32 in price to yield roughly 1.97 percent, up half a basis point from late U.S. trade on Thursday.

* "The technical situation is outstanding," said a trader at a European bank in Tokyo. "People are not fully long in the Treasury market right now, and are waiting to buy on dips."

* Despite signs that the U.S. economy is gaining some traction, he said the ongoing debt crisis in Europe is raising fears of year-end funding pressures, which will support U.S. note prices in the coming weeks.

* Spain had to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 in a 10-year note auction on Thursday, with yields of nearly 7 percent, while France also had to pay a much higher rate to sell new intermediate-dated debt.

* In a sign that global funding strains may spread to Asia, benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low on Friday on concerns that tightness in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise yen at a higher rate.

* U.S. debt prices eased on Thursday after lower U.S. weekly jobless claims data suggested the economy may be in better shape than some had thought.

* U.S. housing starts fell less than expected in October.

* Long-dated U.S. government bonds rose on Thursday, on the view that fiscal restraint from possible automatic U.S. budget cuts would hurt long-term economic growth and keep inflation low, as a 12-member bipartisan "super committee" attempted to reach a deal on producing at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings over 10 years. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)