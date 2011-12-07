TOKYO Dec 7 U.S. Treasury prices were
steady in Asia on Wednesday ahead of key events in Europe later
this week that could help determine the course of the euro zone
plan to contain its debt crisis.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 2.089
percent, compared to 2.090 percent in late U.S. trade.
* At its policy meeting on Thursday, the European Central
Bank is expected to cut interest rates and offer ultra-long
liquidity operations to support banks.
* European leaders will hold a special summit on Thursday
and Friday to discuss tighter oversight of euro zone fiscal
policy and ways of resolving the euro area's debt crisis, which
could include boosting the firepower of a rescue fund.
* "Europe is the focus now. Ahead of the ECB meeting and
European summit, we don't expect to see much movement in prices
or yields," said a trader at a European bank in Tokyo.
* On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's said it was considering
stripping the AAA rating of the European Financial Stability
Facility, the region's bailout fund, if the majority of the
17-member euro zone block were downgraded. It also warned on
Monday that it may downgrade the ratings of 15 euro zone
countries including top-rated France and Germany.
* Banks' nervousness to lend to one another could be seen in
the spread between three-month dollar Libor rates and overnight
indexed swap rates , which on Tuesday
widened to about 46 basis points, marking the largest gap
between the two since early May, 2009.
* In another sign of investor caution, the United States
attracted record demand for four-week T-bills at Tuesday's $35
billion auction.
* Some analysts see the bid for short-dated Treasuries as
likely to increase if fears over the possible downgrades in
Europe lead investors away from some top-rated European paper in
favour of U.S. debt.