TOKYO Dec 9 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
up on Friday with a fading of investor expectations that euro
zone leaders will reach a comprehensive solution to the region's
debt crisis.
* European Union leaders holding a summit in Brussels paused
early on Friday after hours of talks focused on trying to find a
solution to the euro-zone debt crisis, and will resume later in
the day.
* "Europe is clearly the focus right now, and U.S. debt
markets will continue to react mainly to news from the EU
summit. Because the news so far hasn't been promising,
Treasuries have caught a bid," said a market participant at a
Japanese bank in Tokyo.
* "We will be watching yields on European debt, particularly
Italy's. If it crosses the 7 percent mark, that will raise fears
that the euro zone's debt is unsustainable," he added.
* Benchmark 10-year U.S. T-note yields were at 1.98 percent
, after falling as low as 1.96 percent. The 30-year
T-bond yield was at 3.00, compared with 3.06 percent
late in New York.
* Expectations also drooped after one EU diplomat said EU
leaders had agreed the European Stability Mechanism will not
have a banking licence, which could limit its firepower.
* Conclusions in an EU draft seen by Reuters had included
giving the euro zone's bailout fund a banking licence and
issuing common euro-zone debt.
* The European Central Bank gave Treasuries a lift on
Thursday when it quashed expectations it might introduce new
quantitative easing measures and buy more bonds of debt-burdened
euro-zone states if EU leaders reach an agreement on Friday.
* ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone's rescue
fund, not the central bank, should remain the main tool to fight
bond market contagion.
* The Treasury said on Thursday it will sell a combined $78
billion of instruments next week. It will auction $32 billion in
three-year debt on Monday, $21 billion in 10-year notes on
Tuesday, $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday and $12
billion in five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities on
Thursday.
* With Europe in focus, traders shrugged off a
bigger-than-expected drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims on
Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to
a nine-month low of 381,000 last week, the U.S. Labor Department
said.