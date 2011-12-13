TOKYO Dec 13 U.S. Treasuries prices
steadied in Asia on Tuesday after an overnight rally sparked by
worries about the strength of measures adopted by European
leaders to fight the debt crisis there.
* The Treasury is selling $177 billion in seven auctions
spread over eight trading days. This began on Monday with $32
billion in three-year notes, and will be followed by $21 billion
in 10-year notes on Tuesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on
Wednesday.
* Benchmark 10-year notes were down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.03 percent. Thirty-year bond yields
inched higher to 3.07 percent.
* Federal Reserve policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee announces its decision after a one-day meeting at 1915
GMT. In a Reuters poll, primary dealers expect the Fed to leave
the Fed funds rate in the current 0.0 percent to 0.25 percent
range. Some analysts expect the Fed to wait until a two-day
meeting on Jan. 24-25 before launching any new
initiatives.
* The fear of contagion from the euro zone's debt woes
continued after the two-day European Union summit left investors
uncertain about the details and timing of any steps to stem the
crisis. The continuing uncertainty will keep
safe-haven Treasuries from being sold off much even as the
market absorbs the new supply, market participants said.