TOKYO Dec 15 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
extended overnight gains to nudge up in Asia on Thursday,
building on a rally that saw longer-dated yields dip to their
lowest in three weeks as worries over the euro zone debt crisis
prompted safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.
* Ten-year notes rose 6/32 in price to yield about 1.884
percent, having pierced below the lower end of this
month's range of between roughly 2.17 percent to 1.95 percent.
The yield was supported at its Nov. 23 trough at 1.8723. A dip
below the line would take it to its lowest level since early
October.
* "The market is very thin today, so the price action may be
a little exaggerated. That doesn't change the fact that risk
sentiment is still very bearish and we will be facing more
volatility towards the year-end," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior
market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
* Choppy trading is expected next week when investors have
to absorb a very heavy supply calendar. Normally supply across
the curve is spread out over a month, but the Treasury moved up
its end-of-month auctions to avoid auctioning in the holiday
week.
* ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann delivered a blow to hopes of
more decisive ECB intervention to quell the euro zone crisis,
saying this week that his peers at the bank were growing
sceptical of its bond-buy programme, which he openly opposes.
* One focal point for the market is a forthcoming decision
by Standard & Poor's on euro zone sovereign ratings. S&P warned
earlier in December of a possible downgrade of 15 euro zone
countries shortly after last week's European Union summit, and
has yet to announce its decision.
* Treasury Department announces weekly 3- and 6-month bill
sale offerings, and announces sales of 2-, 5- and 7-year notes
at 1600 GMT. It will also sell 5-year TIPS at 1800 GMT.