TOKYO Dec 19 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes hovered near its lowest level in nearly three months as investors sought safer and more liquid assets after North Korean television announced on Monday the death of the country's leader.

* Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack while on a train trip, state media reported, as investors braced themselves for the instability a leadership transition in the unpredictable North could bring to the wider region.

* Ten-year Treasuries edged up 3/32 in price to yield 1.8405 percent, a tad below late U.S. trade on Friday. At one point the yield revisited a 2-1/2 month low of 1.8354 percent hit late on Friday. The yield on 30-year bonds fell to its lowest level since Nov.23 and stood at 2.8369 percent.

* As market players shunned riskier assets, Asian stocks and U.S. index futures fell, with South Korean issues tumbling as much as 5 percent. The dollar gained on the news.

* "We don't know anything more about the situation in North Korea, so until we find out the details about the transition of power, the market reaction will be confined to this knee-jerk move," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* Treasuries have been rallying recently, supported by nervousness over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, and as investors move to bolster balance sheets by buying low-risk assets heading into year-end.

* "We've seen that yields don't stay below 2 percent for a very long period and it seems as if this time we may see them bounce above the level soon," said Shimazu.

* The Treasury Department announces a weekly sale of 4-week bills at 1600 GMT, and a weekly offering of 3- and 6-month bills at 1630 GMT. It is also selling 2-year notes at 1800 GMT.

* Markets are also waiting for the outcome of a finance ministers' teleconference from 1430 GMT on Monday.