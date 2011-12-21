TOKYO Dec 21The yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes was barely changed on Wednesday in Asia, staying
away from a three-month low hit earlier in the week, supported
by hopes of improved European bank funding.
* The European Central Bank will offer low-cost, three-year
funds to banks for the first time, and some investors hope that
a large take-up of the funds will ease pressure on bank balance
sheets and stem the sell-off in European sovereign debt.
* A Reuters poll showed euro-zone banks were expected to
snap up 250 billion euros at the tender, although forecasts
ranged from 50 billion to 450 billion euros, indicating a high
degree of uncertainty.
* Ten-year Treasuries edged down 1/32 in price to yield
1.9320 percent. On Monday, the yield hit 1.798
percent, marking its lowest level since Oct.4.
* "Several supportive factors temporarily relieved concerns
that the euro zone debt crisis may deteriorate, but they are
merely providing a one-off floor, with a real turnaround still
nowhere near in sight," said Hirokazu Yuihama, senior strategist
at Daiwa Capital Markets.
* Treasuries have rallied recently, supported by nervousness
over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, and as investors
move to bolster balance sheets by buying low-risk assets heading
into year-end.
* U.S. Treasuries are expected to shine even brighter in the
first quarter of 2012, with the pressure on the euro zone bond
market expected to rise. In the 17-nation area some 230 billion
euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion in government bonds, and
more than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt are all
maturing in that quarter.
* The yield on 30-year bonds also stabilised at
2.93 percent after the bonds dropped three full points in price
the day before on a move towards riskier assets.
* The Treasury Department will sell $29 billion in
seven-year notes at 1800 GMT. It saw firm demand for a sale for
its $35 billion sale of new five-year notes on Tuesday, the
second-last coupon auction of the year.