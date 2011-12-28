TOKYO Dec 28 The yield on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries eased on Wednesday in thin Asian trade during the
final week of the year, as concerns about Italy's upcoming debt
auction kept safe-haven demand steady.
* The 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 1.996 percent
, edging down from 2.02 percent in late U.S. trade on
Tuesday.
* Thirty-year Treasury yields also inched down
to 3.02 percent from 3.04 percent late on Tuesday.
* Italy will sell 3- and 10-year bonds on Thursday
, and a disappointing auction would support
Treasuries and pressure yields. The auction will give investors
an opportunity to assess demand after the European Central
Bank's first-ever three-year loan tender, a liquidity operation
aimed at bolstering euro zone lenders' finances.
* "There isn't much news to trade on, during this
holiday-shortened week, so if Italy's auction is disappointing,
it might be a bigger factor than it normally would be, and might
increase the safe-haven bid," said a trader at a Japanese
brokerage.
* On Tuesday, market reaction was muted to data showing U.S.
consumer confidence rose more than expected in December to an
eight-month high, with Americans more upbeat about the labour
market and their financial situation.
* Next week will bring the Institute for Supply Management's
surveys on factory activity and the services sector, and the
Labor Department's key report on nonfarm payrolls.