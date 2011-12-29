TOKYO Dec 29 The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hovered near a three-month low on Thursday, after an overnight shift away from riskier assets boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. debt, with traders waiting for a bond auction in Italy later in the day.

* After the rally in Treasuries, yields on both 10- and 30-year bonds were stuck below psychologically significant levels at 2 percent and 3 percent respectively.

* Ten-year notes edged down 1/32 in price to yield 1.9266 percent, barely changed from late New York levels. They languished within shouting distance of 1.7980 percent, marked early last week and their lowest level since Oct.4.

* The 10-year yield broke an uptrend line that had been in place since reaching the low hit last week, and hovered near the 50 percent retracement of the move between the trough and the high of 2.0560 percent marked on Tuesday, coming in around 1.9275 percent.

* Yields on 30-year bonds were also almost unchanged from late New York levels at 2.9286 percent.

* "The U.S. economy has had a pretty decent run recently, but jitters over the euro zone are set to stay with us for a long time, so no one wants to decisively move out of U.S. debt," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale of up to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds later in the day. Italy faces around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.

* Italy's sale will include debt with maturities as long as 10 years and strong demand from international investors will be needed to hold benchmark 10-year borrowing costs below the critical 7 percent level, which is seen as unsustainable, Shimazu said. Italian 10-year debt was trading a tad above that level late on Wednesday.

* The Treasury Department announces weekly 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings at 1600 GMT.