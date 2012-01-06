TOKYO Jan 6 The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries inched down slightly on Friday but bonds remained pressured by expectations that U.S nonfarm payrolls data later in the session would show further signs that the U.S. economy is improving.

* The 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 1.98 percent , edging down slightly from 1.99 percent in late U.S. trade on Thursday.

* Analysts and traders expect the benchmark yield to remain around 60-year lows in a 1.75-percent to 2.25-percent range in the coming weeks, as fears about the impact of Europe's sovereign debt crisis offset any good news about the U.S. economy.

* "No one wants to be left behind in case of any surprises in the payrolls data. Still, if there are upside surprises, buyers have tended to emerge this year whenever the yield goes above 2 percent," said a market participant at a Japanese bank in Tokyo.

* Thirty-year Treasury yields were steady from late North American trade at 3.05 percent.

* The median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters on the nonfarm payroll report is that the U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in December, up from 120,000 in November. That would put December's job growth at its strongest level in three months and provide further evidence of economic improvement in the fourth quarter.

* The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday that it would auction $66 billon in coupon-bearing securities: $32 billion in new three-year debt; $21 billion in 10-year notes and $13 billion in 30-year bonds.

* France's auction of ultra-long debt on Thursday met firm demand. But Spain and Italy, both facing debt auctions next week, saw their benchmark bond yields rising by 15 to 20 basis points despite the European Central Bank buying bonds in the secondary market.