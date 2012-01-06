TOKYO Jan 6 The yield on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries inched down slightly on Friday but bonds remained
pressured by expectations that U.S nonfarm payrolls data later
in the session would show further signs that the U.S. economy is
improving.
* The 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 1.98 percent
, edging down slightly from 1.99 percent in late U.S.
trade on Thursday.
* Analysts and traders expect the benchmark yield to remain
around 60-year lows in a 1.75-percent to 2.25-percent range in
the coming weeks, as fears about the impact of Europe's
sovereign debt crisis offset any good news about the U.S.
economy.
* "No one wants to be left behind in case of any surprises
in the payrolls data. Still, if there are upside surprises,
buyers have tended to emerge this year whenever the yield goes
above 2 percent," said a market participant at a Japanese bank
in Tokyo.
* Thirty-year Treasury yields were steady from
late North American trade at 3.05 percent.
* The median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters on the
nonfarm payroll report is that the U.S. economy added 150,000
jobs in December, up from 120,000 in November. That would put
December's job growth at its strongest level in three months and
provide further evidence of economic improvement in the fourth
quarter.
* The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday that it
would auction $66 billon in coupon-bearing securities: $32
billion in new three-year debt; $21 billion in 10-year notes and
$13 billion in 30-year bonds.
* France's auction of ultra-long debt on Thursday met firm
demand. But Spain and Italy, both facing debt
auctions next week, saw their benchmark bond yields rising by 15
to 20 basis points despite the European Central Bank buying
bonds in the secondary market.