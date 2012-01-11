TOKYO Jan 11 The yield on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries slipped further below 2 percent on Wednesday as
investors remained wary ahead of Spanish and Italian debt
auctions later this week, which offset growing optimism about
the U.S. economy.
* The 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 1.96 percent
, down from 1.98 percent in late U.S. trade on
Tuesday, when buyers emerged whenever yields touched the 2
percent mark.
* "Despite recent good U.S. data, there's still no move to
get on board the risk assets. That will come, but maybe not
today," said a market participant at a European bank in Tokyo.
* Recently strong U.S. data, including the nonfarm payroll
report last week, whetted investors' risk appetite but also
highlighted the divergent expectations for the U.S and the euro
zone economies. Fears about the latter have kept safe-haven
demand steady, particularly as European funding fears remain a
concern.
* Spain will launch a new three-year bond alongside sales of
two existing bonds on Thursday while Italy on Friday is also
expected to announce an auction of bonds maturing in 2015 and
may add other lines.
* Thirty-year Treasury yields slipped to 3.02
percent from 3.04 percent in late North American trade.
* Later Wednesday, the Treasury will sell $21 billion in
10-year notes, and the U.S. Federal Reserve will make its first
purchase at the long end of the market since Dec. 20. The
Treasury auctions 30-year notes on Thursday, and will reopen a
previous 30-year bond by $13 billion..
* On Tuesday, the Treasury's $32 billion sale of three-year
notes yielding less than 0.4 percent drew strong demand, with a
very strong 3.73 ratio of bids offered to those accepted.
* Bonds also got some U.S. support from dealers buying
Treasuries as they exited rate hedges on corporate bond deals.
Companies are expected to sell $20 billion to $25 billion in
corporate debt this week, with $7.35 billion already sold on
Monday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* A poll by Nomura Research showed a slight bearish skew to
expectations for 10-year Treasury yields by the end of 2012,
with the 2.0-2.5 percent range the most popular. The average
response was 2.21 percent and the median response was 2.25
percent.