SINGAPORE Jan 12 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
dipped on Thursday but clung to most of the previous day's
gains, with investor jitters over the euro zone's debt crisis
seen likely to support safe haven demand for U.S. debt.
* Ten-year Treasuries eased about 1/32 in price to yield
1.911 percent, up around 1 basis point from late
U.S. trade on Wednesday, but still not far from a one-week low
around 1.899 percent hit at one point on Wednesday.
* Ten-year Treasuries have held their ground this month,
with rises in their yield limited even as economic data showed a
pick-up in U.S. manufacturing and accelerating job growth, and
U.S. equities touched a five-month high.
* "It's a bit of a conundrum. With the way economic data has
been improving, you would think that Treasuries would have sold
off a little more," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets
analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) in Singapore.
With the euro zone's debt crisis dragging on, Treasuries
might stay firm for a while, he said.
Still, signs of some recent easing in dollar funding strains
could be a harbinger of an eventual investor shift out of
Treasuries into riskier assets, Okagawa said.
"My sense is that we might see a risk-on move take off at
some point."
The implied cost of dollar funding via euro/dollar
three-month cross currency basis swaps has eased
compared to extreme levels seen in late November, having
declined over the past month and a half.
Recent moves in U.S. two-year swap spreads also point to
some alleviation in financial market stress, with the spread's
mid-point having touched a two-month low of 37.5 basis points
this week.
* The U.S. Treasury will sell 30-year bonds in an auction
later on Thursday.