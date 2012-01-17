TOKYO Jan 17 U.S. Treasuries were
pressured, bolstering yields, as better-than-expected Chinese
data in Asia trade on Tuesday gave equities markets a lift and
pushed fears about the euro zone debt crisis out of the
spotlight for now.
* The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.88 percent
, edging up from 1.87 percent in late North American
trade on Friday. The U.S. debt market was closed on Monday for a
federal holiday honouring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
* The 30-year Treasury yield was at 2.92
percent, slightly up from 2.91 percent in late North American
trade on Friday.
* China's economy grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in
the fourth quarter as gross domestic product slowed to an annual
rate of 8.9 percent, but the reading came in above market
expectations for growth of 8.7 percent.
* "Today is a sneaky risk-on day," said a trader at a
European bank. "But Asian traders aren't fully convinced, until
it's verified later" by evidence of improved risk appetite in
North America, he added.
* Treasuries rallied on Friday on safe-haven buying after
warnings that Standard & Poor's would downgrade euro-zone
sovereign debt ratings, a move that happened late Friday. On
Monday, S&P also cut its credit rating of the European Financial
Stability Facility, the euro zone's rescue fund, by one notch to
AA+.
* In focus in Europe this week are talks between Greece and
its private sector creditors on a debt swap deal, which broke
down last week but were expected to resume on Wednesday. Some
14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions fall due in late March.