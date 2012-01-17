TOKYO Jan 17 U.S. Treasuries were pressured, bolstering yields, as better-than-expected Chinese data in Asia trade on Tuesday gave equities markets a lift and pushed fears about the euro zone debt crisis out of the spotlight for now.

* The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.88 percent , edging up from 1.87 percent in late North American trade on Friday. The U.S. debt market was closed on Monday for a federal holiday honouring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

* The 30-year Treasury yield was at 2.92 percent, slightly up from 2.91 percent in late North American trade on Friday.

* China's economy grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in the fourth quarter as gross domestic product slowed to an annual rate of 8.9 percent, but the reading came in above market expectations for growth of 8.7 percent.

* "Today is a sneaky risk-on day," said a trader at a European bank. "But Asian traders aren't fully convinced, until it's verified later" by evidence of improved risk appetite in North America, he added.

* Treasuries rallied on Friday on safe-haven buying after warnings that Standard & Poor's would downgrade euro-zone sovereign debt ratings, a move that happened late Friday. On Monday, S&P also cut its credit rating of the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's rescue fund, by one notch to AA+.

* In focus in Europe this week are talks between Greece and its private sector creditors on a debt swap deal, which broke down last week but were expected to resume on Wednesday. Some 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions fall due in late March.