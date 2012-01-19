TOKYO Jan 19 U.S. 10-year Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Thursday and were seen likely to find support on dips, with the focus turning to auctions of medium- and long-term bonds in France and Spain.

* Ten-year Treasury notes were little changed in price to yield 1.891 percent, barely changed from late U.S. trade on Wednesday and hovering near the lower end of the range since late December of 1.836-2.056 percent.

* Bond sales by Spain and France on Thursday will also test market sentiment. So far, debt sales in the euro zone have gone without a major hitch in the wake of Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign debt last Friday.

* Portugal managed to sell all of its planned issuance of 2.5 billion euros ($3.20 billion) of treasury bills on Wednesday, while Germany's auction of two-year bonds drew strong demand.

* One risk to continued euro gains is Greece's need to reach a bond swap deal with its creditors to avoid the prospect of default when 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions come due in March.

* Treasury Department announces weekly 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings and announces 2-, 5- and 7-year notes sales at 1600 GMT. It also sells 10-year TIPS at 1800 GMT.