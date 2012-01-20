TOKYO Jan 20 U.S. 10-year Treasuries were
little changed in Asia on Friday, taking a breather after a
slide sparked by successful debt auctions in France and Spain.
* Ten-year Treasury notes yielded 1.989 percent,
barely changed from late U.S. trade on Thursday and slowly
nearing the upper-end of a 1.836-2.056 percent range seen since
December.
* Greece's negotiations with creditors on a debt swap remain
a major worry, but any positive news there could see investors
continue to cut bearish bets further and the yield pop above 2
percent for the first time since Jan 10, analysts said.
* Spain passed its biggest test of market sentiment on
Thursday, selling more longer-term debt than hoped. France's
debt auction also drew strong demand, signalling that markets
have largely shrugged off last week's salvo of euro zone rating
downgrades from Standard & Poor's.
* But with the Greek debt swap talks yet to be resolved,
traders are still fretting about the risk of a disorderly
default by the country, which faces bond redemptions in March.
* Outside Europe, markets are increasingly looking towards
next week's Federal Reserve meeting where the U.S. central bank
will begin publishing interest rate forecasts for individual
central bank officials.
* The Treasury will next week sell $99 billion in new
two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.