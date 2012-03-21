TOKYO, March 21 U.S. Treasuries were steady in
Asia on Wednesday, as investors gauged near-term direction after
the benchmark yield rose to a 4-1/2 month high overnight.
* "Yields have faced upward pressure from growing
expectations the U.S. economy will continue to recover, but no
one is in a hurry to sell until they have a clearer picture of
what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do," said a fixed-income
strategist at a Japanese brokerage.
* The market shrugged off comments on Tuesday from a Fed
official who said the central bank might need to start moving
away from its near-zero interest rate policy as soon as this
year if unemployment continues to drop and inflation threatens
to rise.
"I would see an argument for initiating that exit in 2012
or 2013," said Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, whose views place him among
the minority opinion after the Fed reiterated its intent to keep
rates extremely low through late 2014 to maintain the recovery.
* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at
2.36 percent, flat from late U.S. trading on Tuesday, where it
rose as high as 2.399 percent.
The benchmark yield has been moving closer to Oct. 28's high
of 2.42 percent. Some strategists say a key turning point was
reached last week when it broke above its 200-day moving
average, which is now at 2.232 percent.
* The yield on 30-year Treasury notes was steady
from late U.S. trading at 3.45 percent.
* The yield on the five-year note edged down to
1.19 percent from 1.20 percent in late U.S. trading on Tuesday,
when it rose as far as 1.23 percent, its highest level in over
seven months.
* On Tuesday, the Fed bought $1.969 billion of Treasuries
maturing February 2036 through February 2042 as part of its
"Operation Twist" stimulus programme aimed at bringing down
long-term borrowing costs, under which it sells shorter-dated
securities and buys longer-dated bonds.
* Tuesday's economic data contained more evidence the U.S.
economy will continue on its recovery path. Housing starts fell
in February, but permits for future construction rose to their
highest since October 2008.