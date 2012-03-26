TOKYO, March 26 U.S. Treasuries eased slightly
in Asia on Monday as resistance at the 200-day moving average
triggered profit-taking and blocked their week-old rally for
now, although concerns about Europe's debt problems and global
growth are supporting the market.
* The 10-year notes yield rose about two basis points to
2.25 percent. Although the yield briefly fell below
its 200-day average at 2.22 percent on Friday, it has failed to
stay below that level, sparking profit-taking.
* The 10-year Treasuries futures likewise slipped
below their 200-day average near 129 - 2/32, trading at 128 -
23/32, down 5.5/32 on the day.
* Still, the market's gain last week led many to think that
the market's selloff-- triggered earlier this month by strong
payroll data and the Fed's upgrade of its economic assessment --
may have run its course.
* "Even if the U.S. economy gains traction in the near
future, uncertainty remains on its outlook for the next year,
when payroll tax cuts will expire," said Yoshinori Shigemi,
non-yen fixed income strategist at RBS.
* A clear break of 200-day average could cement the view
that the 10-year yield hit a near-term peak already when it rose
to a 4-1/2-month high near 2.40 percent earlier this month.
* A number of analysts and investors, including Shigemi at
RBS, said the 10-year yield would trade in a range of 2.10 to
2.40 percent for the time being, about 25 basis points higher
than previous trading range.
* Market players say the market will be supported by
concerns over the global economy. Although Greece clinched its
debt restructure earlier this month and averted a messy default,
investors are not sure if other countries such as Portugal can
stand on their own feet without more international aid.
* Unexpectedly weak business readings in Europe and China
last week also added to worries about the global economy,
underscoring the positive outlook for bonds.