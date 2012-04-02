TOKYO, April 2 U.S. Treasury prices slipped in
Asia on Monday after unexpectedly firm China manufacturing data
eased worries about a hard landing in the world's second biggest
economy.
* The yield on 10-year notes rose to 2.24 percent
, compared to 2.21 percent at the end of last week
and further edging up from a two-week low of 2.14 percent
touched on Friday.
* China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March with
the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
jumping to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's
51 and comfortably beating forecasts of 50.5.
* The market is now looking to U.S. factory data at 1400
GMT. Economists expect the ISM manufacturing index to climb to
53.0 in March from 52.4 in February.
* Optimism on the global economic outlook has been keeping
buying in check, with a yield of 2.1 percent seen as major
resistance.
* But bargain-hunting from investors is seen as solid at 2.4
percent in the 10-year yield, a 4-1/2 month yield high hit last
month, given expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep to
its easy stance on monetary policy.