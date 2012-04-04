TOKYO, April 4 U.S. Treasuries edged higher in
Asia on Wednesday, as investors' risk appetite waned and stocks
fell after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
dashed hopes that further stimulus measures were forthcoming.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.9 percent, and Japan's Nikkei average
slid 2.1 percent.
* "Fading stimulus hopes hit bonds, but they seem to be
hitting stocks even harder, and that stopped bonds from sliding
for now," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.
* Treasuries marked their biggest sell-off in three weeks
overnight after minutes of the Fed's March policy meeting
suggested policymakers were less likely to launch more monetary
stimulus as the U.S. economy continues to
improve.
* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 2.28 percent
, down from 2.30 percent in late U.S. trade.
* The thirty-year bond yield inched down to 3.41
percent from 3.43 percent in U.S. trading.
* Later on Wednesday, the Fed plans two debt buybacks as
part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme aimed at
bringing down long-term borrowing costs, under which it sells
shorter-dated securities and buys longer-dated bonds.
The central bank will buy up to $2 billion in debt due
between 2036 and 2042 and as much as $5 billion in notes
maturing between 2018 and 2020.
* On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank bought $1.35 billion in
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities maturing between January
2021 and February 2042 from $2.54 billion offered.
* Investors await key U.S. employment data for March,
scheduled to be released on Friday, for the latest clue to the
strength of the economic recovery. The nonfarm payrolls report
is expected to show that employers added 203,000 new jobs in the
month.