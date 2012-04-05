TOKYO, April 5 U.S. Treasuries edged higher in
Asia on Thursday, after a weak Spanish bond sale pressured
stocks, revived European debt fears and offset fading
expectations of more U.S. monetary stimulus.
* Spain's borrowing costs jumped at bond auctions on
Wednesday, rekindling concerns about funding difficulties by
lower-rated euro zone countries.
* The yield on the 10-year notes inched down to
2.22 percent from 2.23 percent in late U.S. trade and 2.28
percent in Asia on Wednesday.
* The thirty-year bond yield fell to 3.36
percent from 3.38 percent in U.S. trading, and from 3.41 percent
in Asian on Wednesday.
* Treasuries marked their biggest sell-off in three weeks on
Tuesday, after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting dashed hopes that further stimulus measures were
forthcoming.
* "There was a bit overreaction to the FOMC minutes, with no
indication at all that the Fed would move the peg," said a
trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo. "People who had
steepening trades on, they had to take a little of that off."
* Still, he said, the medium-term trading outlook is unclear
due to economic uncertainties, leading some to question the
appeal of U.S. fixed-income assets.
"This is the first time in the last 30 years that 10-year
yields are below core inflation, so if you buy 10-year notes,
you have effectively locked in a loss for the next 10 years," he
added. "Where's the risk-reward there?"
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent, and Japan's Nikkei average
slid 0.9 percent.
* On the data front, U.S. private-sector jobs data by
payrolls processor ADP showed employers added 209,000 jobs in
March, above a 200,000 forecast.
Investors await further confirmation of a strengthening labor
market from the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which is
expected to show an increase of 203,000 jobs last month.